Parks Department hosts February School Vacation Week activities

Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for February school vacation week. From sports clinics, to our annual Children’s Festival, and nature exploration with the Park Rangers, these activities are FREE and open to all. To learn more and register, visit boston.gov/parks.

Franklin Park Snowshoeing Safari with the Boston Park Rangers

Monday, February 16th

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Franklin Park, 1 Circuit Drive – Meet in the William J. Devine Golf Course parking lot

Join us for an hour snowshoeing tour (weather dependent) around Boston’s historic Franklin Park. A limited supply of snowshoes will be available for use during the event. Please dress accordingly. For ages 12+.

boston.gov/park-rangers

Horse-of-Course at Jamaica Pond

Wednesday, February 18th

1:00 p.m. -1:30 p.m.

Jamaica Pond, 507 Jamaicaway – Meet outside the Jamaica Pond boathouse

Join the Boston Park Rangers for a 30-minute meet-and-greet with one of our equine partners and learn how they’re fed, groomed, tacked up, and ready for their patrol in your parks.

boston.gov/park-rangers

Softball Hitting and Fielding Clinics

Tuesday, February 18 and Wednesday, February 19

2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue

The program features UMass Boston softball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels.

Pre-registration required

Ages 10 and up

Boston.gov/parks-sports

Children’s Winter Festival

Wednesday, February 19

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Boston Common (corner of Beacon and Charles Streets)

This beloved annual festival offers winter-themed activities, inflatable attractions, and fun giveaways.

All ages

boston.gov/winterfest

Baseball Hitting and Fielding Clinics

Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue

The program features UMass Boston baseball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels.

Pre-registration required

Ages 10-14

Boston.gov/parks-sports

Horse-of-Course at Boston Common

Friday, February 20, 2025

2:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Boston Common, 139 Tremont St – Meet near the Tadpole Playground by the Frog Pond

Join the Boston Park Rangers for a 30-minute meet-and-greet with one of our equine partners and learn how they’re fed, groomed, tacked up, and ready for their patrol in your parks.

boston.gov/park-rangers

Open Gym

Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue

Open Gym is available to students, families, and community members to play pick-up sports such as kickball, wiffleball, soccer, football, run laps, and more.

Boston.gov/parks-sports

Jamaica Pond Nature Center Open Schedule

The JP Nature Center will be open on select dates throughout February, including during the following February Vacation dates:

Saturday, February 15 – 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m

Friday, February 21 – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Jamaica Pond, 507 Jamaicaway – Meet at Nature Center

Discover the forgotten past of JP’s ice industry, view our natural history collection, or check in with a Boston Park Ranger as we open up the Nature Center for a limited schedule. boston.gov/park-rangers

Call (617) 635-4505 or email [email protected] for more information. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Facebook, Instagram, X, and Bluesky.