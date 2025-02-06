Parks Department hosts February School Vacation Week activities

Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for February school vacation week. From sports clinics, to our annual Children’s Festival, and nature exploration with the Park Rangers, these activities are FREE and open to all. To learn more and register, visit boston.gov/parks.
Franklin Park Snowshoeing Safari with the Boston Park Rangers
Monday, February 16th
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Franklin Park, 1 Circuit Drive – Meet in the William J. Devine Golf Course parking lot
Join us for an hour snowshoeing tour (weather dependent) around Boston’s historic Franklin Park. A limited supply of snowshoes will be available for use during the event. Please dress accordingly. For ages 12+.
boston.gov/park-rangers
Horse-of-Course at Jamaica Pond
Wednesday, February 18th
1:00 p.m. -1:30 p.m.
Jamaica Pond, 507 Jamaicaway – Meet outside the Jamaica Pond boathouse
Join the Boston Park Rangers for a 30-minute meet-and-greet with one of our equine partners and learn how they’re fed, groomed, tacked up, and ready for their patrol in your parks.
boston.gov/park-rangers
Softball Hitting and Fielding Clinics
Tuesday, February 18 and Wednesday, February 19
2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue
The program features UMass Boston softball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels.
Pre-registration required
Ages 10 and up
Boston.gov/parks-sports
Children’s Winter Festival
Wednesday, February 19
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Boston Common (corner of Beacon and Charles Streets)
This beloved annual festival offers winter-themed activities, inflatable attractions, and fun giveaways.
All ages
boston.gov/winterfest
Baseball Hitting and Fielding Clinics
Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21
4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m
The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue
The program features UMass Boston baseball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels.
Pre-registration required
Ages 10-14
Boston.gov/parks-sports
Horse-of-Course at Boston Common
Friday, February 20, 2025
2:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Boston Common, 139 Tremont St – Meet near the Tadpole Playground by the Frog Pond
Join the Boston Park Rangers for a 30-minute meet-and-greet with one of our equine partners and learn how they’re fed, groomed, tacked up, and ready for their patrol in your parks.
boston.gov/park-rangers
Open Gym
Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue
Open Gym is available to students, families, and community members to play pick-up sports such as kickball, wiffleball, soccer, football, run laps, and more.
Boston.gov/parks-sports
Jamaica Pond Nature Center Open Schedule
The JP Nature Center will be open on select dates throughout February, including during the following February Vacation dates:
Saturday, February 15 – 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m
Friday, February 21 – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Jamaica Pond, 507 Jamaicaway – Meet at Nature Center
Discover the forgotten past of JP’s ice industry, view our natural history collection, or check in with a Boston Park Ranger as we open up the Nature Center for a limited schedule. boston.gov/park-rangers
Call (617) 635-4505 or email [email protected] for more information.