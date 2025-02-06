NEWRA Claims lack of Community Input on Article 80 Modernization Draft Plan

By Phil Orlandella

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) reviewed the Boston Planning Department’s (BPD) Article 80 Modernization Draft Action Plan, the neighborhood group, responded with a very lengthy letter expressing many comments and called for presentation and community conversation by the BPD staff to openly discuss the draft plans, publicly. While the draft plan thoughtfully presents results of public surveys and workshops the city conducted to understand the problems with the current development review process and identify specifically where modernization is needed, the draft plan does not lay out a clear path to solving the problem, NEWRA contends.

The plan lacks emphasis on the importance of planning and zoning necessary to bring predictability into development and guide Boston’s growth, according to NEWRA. It also lacks important details on how the public and community engagement process will be improved to ensure transparency and responsiveness from initial development concept proposal to City approval, according to the letter. NEWRA feels the shift influence from public and affected communities to the city is a continuation of shifting influence that began with the establishment of IAGs many years ago.

The plan also lacks guidelines and procedures by which the planning department and other city staff will give community residents and other stakeholders an interactive role throughout the review and decision-making process, NEWRA said in its letter. The group feels the plan appears to push established neighborhoods and other civic organizations aside for what the draft plan calls “new leadership” under the control of the City and Planning Department. NEWRA notes the need for early public notification and public input on initial project concept proposals and a greater level, of opportunities for, and responsiveness to community engagement.

They also suggested a clear system for documenting key questions and concerns raised in public comments and responding to public input with appropriate project changes. NEWRA expressed many points of concerns in the rest of the letter, especially community input into process and decision-making.