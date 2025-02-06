Coletta Zapata Introduces Legislation Providing Tax Exemptions to Landlords

Special to the Regional Review

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata proposed legislation allowing the City of Boston to opt-in to the “Good Landlord Tax Abatement.” The Good Landlord Tax Abatement allows municipalities to offer property tax exemptions for affordable rentals occupied by individuals earning below a locally determined income threshold. The tax credit, sponsored by State Senator Lydia Edwards and State Representative Andres Vargas, was included in the Massachusetts 2023 tax package. “Boston is consistently ranked as one of the most expensive cities for renters. The housing crisis continues to displace our neighbors, force families out of their communities, and leave countless residents on the brink of homelessness. Adopting the “Good Landlord Tax Abatement” will allow the City of Boston to deliver more housing to renters at affordable rates by incentivizing landlords to provide truly affordable housing opportunities,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata.

“I look forward to the discussion with my Council colleagues to provide both immediate relief and long-term opportunities for Boston’s residents and property owners.” To qualify for the exemption, the property must be rented at an affordable rate set by the City of Boston per United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines, have a yearly lease, and be occupied year-round by households earning no more than 200% of the area median income. Coletta Zapata’s ordinance comes as Boston’s housing crisis continues to worsen, with many residents being pushed out of their neighborhoods due to rising rent costs and rental availability, though expanded in recent years, remaining limited.

As of January 2025, Boston’s average rent is $3,393 per month, more than double the national average. Rising maintenance costs for small landlords frequently drive up rents, further limiting affordable housing options for residents.

“I am so excited to see Boston leading the way. I am particularly proud of Councilor Coletta’s leadership. If passed we will be helping small property owners that are already doing the right thing. I hope more cities and towns will use this special power to keep rents low and while helping landlords,” said State Senator Lydia Edwards. This docket was referred to the Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4). A hearing will be scheduled in the upcoming months and posted on the Councilor’s social media channels. This proposal was co-sponsored by Councilors Brian Worrell (District 4) and At-Large Councilor Henry Santana.