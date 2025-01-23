Saint John School in the North End will Celebrate 130th Anniversary

By Cary Shuman

Saint John School is in the heart of the historic North End, but it’s been making its own glorious history in Catholic education for the past 130 years.

In fact, Saint John will recognize its decades of excellence at a “Back To Our Roots” spring gala May 9 at the Battery Wharf Hotel.

The school will turn back the clock and celebrate the neighborhood’s Italian immigrants and Catholic families at the gala. The event is generating a strong response from alumni, parents, and local businesses, with a huge crowd expected to attend the festivities.

New Head of School

For the first time in its history, Saint John has a Head of School. Annmarie Quezada became the Head of School at Saint John in April, 2024, having previously served in that position at Mother Caroline in Dorchester.

A highly respected administrator with 35 years of experience in education, Quezada is enjoying her first year at the helm of the school that has an enrollment of 176 students from Boston and the suburbs. Saint John holds a unique stature in the City of Boston.

“We’re the only Catholic school remaining in the Greater Boston area for pre-kindergarten-through-eighth grade,” said Quezada proudly. “A lot of schools have closed but we’ve stayed open in the North End. So, we’re like an icon in the North End. It’s a community over here. Everyone knows everyone, and the family business owners know the school. They went to Saint John. Their grandparents were once students there. It’s a unique throwback as to how school communities used to be.”

The momentum is not slowing down, and the immediate future looks exceedingly bright. Saint John has received 45 applications for seats in the 2025-26 academic year.

“I think people want this now,” said Quezada. “It’s an alternative to a public school. You get pride in Catholic education, high standards with academics, and we send our students to all the great high schools: BC High, Fontbonne, Saint John’s Prep (Danvers). And our students are well-prepared.

Student-to-teacher ratio of 7:1

One factor that elevates the Saint John educational experience is its phenomenal student-to-teacher ratio of 7:1.

“It’s amazing,” said Quezada.

The school has non-clergy teachers, but it is associated with Saint Leonard’s Parish in the North End. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Della Penna, is a member of the Saint John board of directors. Each student in the school takes a Catholic education class.

Italian language, science programs

Two other programs also separate Saint John from other schools, according to Quezada.

“We have an immersion Italian program,” she noted. “The kids learn Italian all the way from pre-K up to eighth grade,” said Quezada. “We also have a hydroponic indoor garden, and all the students take classes in their as well.”

The garden produces herbs and plants that in a display of community service and philanthropy are ultimately delivered to Saint Anthony Shrine and homeless shelters.

A taste of North End history

Saint John faculty regularly schedules field trips to such nearby North End landmarks as the Paul Revere House and the Old North Church and walks along the famous Freedom Trail.

“We partner with the Italian societies that host the festivals during the summer, so our students are very immersed in the North End,” said Quezada.

Reflecting on her first year as head of school, Quezada concluded, “I’m so honored to be a part of this wonderful school community.”