Local Tech Educator Brings AI Learning into the Catholic Classroom

Special to the Review

Technology and theology go hand in hand at this Catholic school. Students are both engaged and informed as they participate in MIT’s Day of AI Curriculum at St. John School.

Ms. Barbara Mikolajczak, Director of Technology and Innovation at St. John School in the historic North End, strives daily to combine her Catholic faith with her love of technology in the classroom. After attending the Day of AI Conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Mikolajczak was inspired to share this unique learning opportunity with her students.

The school’s kindergarten through eighth grade students are now being introduced to the functions and follies of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the modern age, allowing students to learn how to think critically about the never ending stream of information they have access to online. As AI becomes more apparent, especially for young people, the students at St. John School will gain the skills to detect, analyze, and discuss this emerging technology with their peers.

When asked about this new curriculum, Ms. Barbara – as she is known to her students – explained, “This program aligns with our existing technology program, which has its base in logical thinking and critical reasoning. Our students are learning what

Artificial Intelligence is, how it works, its benefits, and limitations, along with how it affects them in today’s society.”

The Day of AI Curriculum focuses on raising students’ awareness of AI programs and empowering them to use these tools properly and effectively. As this field continues to grow, there are clear social and ethical implications for students and adults alike. This curriculum learning allows for young learners to grow alongside the world of AI, gaining literacy on the subject in real time. Grade-relevant lessons include hands-on activities that deeply engage students in their progress.

Some students who have now experienced the program shared with us what they’ve learned. One fifth-grader said, “AI wouldn’t exist without us. It uses OUR ideas!”

And a third-grader shared her opinion as well, “I thought AI knew everything in the world, but you have to teach it – and it can be wrong!”

Ms. Barbara Mikolajczak seeks out innovative partnerships for St. John School, always looking for programs that enrich and engage the students in new ways. As young people continue to rely on technology as a learning tool, St. John School in the North End of Boston strives to keep their students ahead of the curve.