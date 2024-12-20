News Briefs

North End Rehab supports animal shelters with ‘Operation Santa Paws’

North End Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Boston, where residents often benefit from animal-assisted therapy visits, has launched “Operation Santa Paws” to collect pet supplies and donate them to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Through Dec. 22, the skilled nursing facility at 70 Fulton St. welcomes donated items such as blankets and towels, dog and cat beds, unopened pet food/treats, pet toys, grooming products, collars and leashes, and food/water bowls.

Therapy animals play a vital role in long-term care residents’ lives, particularly those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Benefits of animal therapy for seniors include emotional uplift, increased self-esteem, improved social skills, and reduced risk of depression and anxiety.