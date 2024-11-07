MassDOT Announces Third Annual “Name A Snowplow” Contest for Massachusetts’ Elementary Schools

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the third annual “Name A Snowplow” contest for statewide elementary school students in Massachusetts. The contest seeks to solicit names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2024/2025 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season. Winning selections will be announced by Monday, December 23.

“With the winter soon approaching, we are excited to announce that the third annual ‘Name a Snowplow Contest’ is now accepting submissions from elementary school students statewide,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Each year, this is a fun opportunity for students to show off their creativity, and we look forward to seeing which names will end up on our snowplows this winter season.”

“The Name a Snowplow contest has been a major success the last two years, with great submissions from schools across the Commonwealth” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “This contest is a fun way for kids to learn about public works and for our snow and ice crews to connect with their communities. We are excited to receive creative names for our plows this year.”

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, and can be submitted by using an online portal:

https://www.mass.gov/forms/name-a-snowplow-contest-submission.

There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted per school. The contest winners will be invited to participate in a scheduled snowplow unveiling event.

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees will choose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions will be evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.

During the second annual snowplow naming contest last winter, the winning names were: Flower Plower, Edward Blizzardhands, Glacier Gobbler, Polar Pathmaker, Snow B Wan Kenobi, The Snolar Express, Sleetwood Mac, Snow Place Like Home, Snow-hemian Rhapsody, The Mayplower, Snow Monstah, Fast and Flurryous. These names, which were placed on the sides of plow trucks a year ago, remain on those vehicles.

For more information on the contest, please visit https://www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2024-25