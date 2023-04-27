A Mass that will be attended by Catholic Daughters of the Americas who are celebrating their 100th year anniversary of the Court Ausonia 781 Chapter will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Saint Leonard’s Church.

The Catholic Daughters goal is to carry on their tradition of contributing to church and community as they encourage new members.

For more information please visit Catholicdaughters.org

A commemorative plaque presented by National CDA on the 100th Anniversary of Court Ausonia 781 Chapter will be given to the Regent Officer after Mass.

All are invited to attend.