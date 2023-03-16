Obituaries 03-16-2023

Thomas M. Reppucci Aka Antonio (Tony) Navarro

A Resident of Revere and a North End Legend for Over 40 Years

On any given evening in Boston’s North End, with the delightful aromas of traditional Italian cuisine enticing the senses, it was not uncommon to hear the faint accordion notes of That’s Amore or many other classic musical stylings wafting through the air on Hanover Street. The music stopped today, leaving a bittersweet memory with the passing of the neighborhood’s beloved music man, Antonio Navarro.

Thomas Michael Reppucci, aka Antonio (Tony) Navarro, entered eternal rest on March 8 at age 96 after a long and wonderful life.

He was born on August 27, 1926, the son of the late Michael and Lena (DeMarco) Reppucci of Revere; brother of Barbara Houghton of Chelsea, the late Carl Reppucci (Carol) of Peabody and he resided in his family home on South Irving Street for his entire life.

He was married to the love of his life, Virginia Reppucci, for over 30 years until her passing in 1993 and he mourned her loss every day since.

A product of the Greatest Generation, Tommy enlisted in the United States Navy at 17 and served his country during the Asia-Pacific War/ World War II from 1943 – 1946. Stationed in the South Pacific, He credited divine intervention for sparing his life when kamikaze pilots attacked their ship in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, one of many attacks that killed over 100,000 American soldiers. Tommy recounted that the plane was so close to him he could see the pilot’s actual teeth as he smiled upon impact, trying to destroy their American vessel.

He was employed by the city of Revere DPW, retiring in 1991 after 24 years, but the arts were his passion. Tommy was musically inclined, having learned to play the piano and the accordion at a young age. His love of the arts began a legacy of music and happiness for everyone around him. A professional dancer, musician, and screen actor, Tommy acquired his Screen Actors Guild card and took the stage name of ANTONIO (TONY) NAVARRO. A star was born. His most memorable role was the grandfather and narrator in the 2002 comedy film Ciao America, where he was cast alongside Paul Sorvino and Giancarlo Giannini.

Forever proud of his Italian heritage, Tommy’s heart was in Boston’s North End, where he was “Antonio,” the accordion player. His portrait is displayed prominently on the wall of Dolce Vita Ristorante, where Restauranteur Franco Graceffa and his wife, Caroline welcomed Antonio into their establishment and family, and he would entertain patrons with his accordion and songs there for decades. Franco and Antonio were an iconic singing duo, and the two tenors together hit the high notes, bringing Franco’s dinner guests to their feet with applause. Franco and his restaurant family were the highlights of Antonio’s days and they genuinely cared for Antonio’s well-being.

“Hey, Antonio!” was regularly shouted by first responders, street workers, servers, and passersby of all ages as Tommy strolled down the street. He had a beat on the neighborhood and was a friend to everyone.

Before his evening gigs at Dolce Vita, Tony made his rounds to Modern Pastry. He ended the nights at Caffe Vittoria, where servers, kitchen staff, and visitors spent time hearing his stories and songs or watching out for him on his bus rides home. They were his very special extended family.

Antonio was an icon whose passing marks an end of an era where tradition, loyalty, friendship, and kindness were paramount in society. A kind and gentle soul, his legacy lives on in the streets of the North End, and his music will play in our hearts forever.

Besides his beloved North End community, Tommy leaves his dear sister, Barbara Houghton of Chelsea, his nieces and nephews, and their families, with whom he was extremely close: Carl Reppucci of Andover, Diane Argentieri of Needham, Stephen Fiore of Revere, Laurie Pelosi, Keith Houghton and Lisa Houghton of Chelsea, Robert Houghton and Karen Lodeon of Peabody, Susan Houghton of Melrose, and Karl Houghton of Littleton, NH.

Graveside services with Military Honors were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett on Tuesday, March 14.

The family of Tommy Reppucci would like to thank the healthcare workers at The Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea for their kindness and care toward their dear uncle in his final months.

Donations in Tommy’s memory may be made to Katzman Family Center for Living, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150 or The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea MA 02150.

Giacomo L. “Jack” Ficaro

Of Winthrop

Giacomo L. “Jack” Ficaro of Winthrop, March 6, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Maragioglio). Family and friends were cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 a.m.. Services was concluded with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For complete obituary, or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Winthrop.