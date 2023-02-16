Outdoor Dining in the Hands of OEOI

After several public meetings involving the possibility of continuing outdoor dining in the North End and throughout the City of Boston, no information has been forthcoming from the Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion (OEOI) which will pursue the community opposed program in the near future.

OEOI is the city department that controls and manages outdoor dining throughout the city.

Currently, their policy allows for outdoor dining on private property and sidewalks. In order to create outdoor dining like the two-year pilot program, the word streets have to be included in the format. That has not occurred at this time, meaning no restaurants can set up tables, chairs or awnings on North End or any other streets.

Residents, although no announcement has been rendered, feels some decision needs to be made one way or another, since the city has heard from residents and the business community.

Apparently, residents are under the opinion that the city, even before the public meetings, outdoor dining was discussed. There is no confirmation of any City intent.

This is the third time that residents opposed this program. The first two were unsuccessful and they are convinced the third time around will be no different.

OEOI has not called for any public meetings to date. They were invited to the NEWRA and business meetings and made no reference on the subject, giving no opinion on the possibility of outdoor dining.

Thus far, local elected officials have issued an opinion on the issue.

If, OEOI does go forward with changing its policy and successful, outdoor dining, like feast, could become a permanent part of the neighborhood.