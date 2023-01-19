Big Dig Documentary at Library

Friends of the North End Library invited residents to walk down memory lane on Wednesday, January 18 for a documentary presentation, Big Dig from PBS’s Great Projects, The Building of America.

After viewing the documentary, participants can share Big Dig memories about the most expensive public construction project at the time.

The project which took many years to complete involved demolition of the elevated highway that separated the Boston Waterfront and North End from the rest of Boston and replaced it with an underground roadway and a linear nature park and walkways called The Greenway.

Longtime North End resident and Friends member Jean Casale will introduce the film which is funded by the daily book sale held at the library.

Outdoor Dining Will Continue

Based on several community meetings (two virtual) it appears the city, with input from residents will continue outdoor dining in the North End on a long-term or permanent basis.

For the past two years it was a pilot program. Currently, there is an outdoor dining citywide program on the city’s hooks.

Serving the Community

During 2022, ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) has served over 400 people, an average of seven times per person.

The center distributed more than 200 gift cards and 100 turkeys during the holiday season while delivering 2700 hot meals.

Harbor Fireworks Display

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) and Boston Harbor NOW worked together to keep the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display over Boston Harbor for thousands of people to watch and enjoy.

Columbus Park was filled with a large gathering of people bringing in the New Year.

The event also impacted local businesses in a positive manner.

Cannabis License Rejected

A request to open a Cannabis store on Hanover Street was denied by the City of Boston Cannabis Board.

The request was denied due to community opposition and apparent problems with the application. The applicant can resubmit another request.

Snowman Sculpture

Early New Year’s morning a large ice snowman sculpture was delivered to Christopher Columbus Park for the annual Harborwalk Ice Sculpture Stroll.

It was a gift to the community from the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) sponsors to celebrate the New Year.

Spectacular First Night

First Night Boston 2023 was probably the best one ever held. The 18th annual celebration had 15 hours of free programs.

The popular holiday event attracted thousands of people and featured music and dance performances, acrobats, puppet shows, ice sculpture and much more.

Library Holiday Lunch

Since COVID 19 put activities on hold, the North End Library held its first holiday party.

Many local library goers, especially seniors, were looking forward to the holiday event that included a hearty holiday lunch served by Friends of the Library.

NEWRA February Meetings

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its February 9 monthly public meeting at the Nazzaro Community Center at 6:30 PM. Public invited. Agenda to be announced.

NEWNC Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, February 13 at 7 PM. Virtual meeting. Agenda to be announced. Public participation invited.

NEW Health Center

NEW Health Center located on Hanover Street is a non-profit corporation. It’s governed by a Community Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. The Center was established in 1971.

Santa Mailbox

A special Santa Claus mailbox placed in the playground at Christopher Columbus Park was filled with over 50 letters written by neighborhood and other children visiting the park.

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) received messages from parents who shared how happy their children were when they received return letters from the North Pole.

FOCCP member Patty Kendell came up with the idea of the mailbox which may become a tradition at the park.

Library Friends Membership

January is membership month for the Friends of the North End Library organization that supports the library with programs, sponsorships, furniture and more.

The group needs membership to finance the library activities. Levels of membership: Single $15, Enrolled student $10, Senior $10, Couples $20, Family $25, Editors Circle $50, Publishers Club $100. Additional gifts are accepted.

Pay with cash or check made payable to Friends of the North End Library. Payment can be dropped off near the Red Box next to the Book Sale area shelves at the rear of the library or mailed to P.O. Box 130197, Boston, MA 02113.

NEWNC Supports Permanent Change

A request to remove a proviso allowing restaurant use for prior operation only (China House Restaurant, 231 Hanover Street) allowing for the new owner Sweet Bova, to operate under the same permit was supported by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) at their January 9 (virtual) public meeting.

Father Dell Penna Installed AS Pastor

St. Leonard’s Church was the first Catholic Church built by Italian immigrants in the North End in 1873 making it 150-year-old this year.

At a recent ceremony Cardinal O’Malley officially installed Franciscan Father Michael Della Penna OFM as the church’s pastor. Father Mike was born in raised in the North End.

Friends Planning Spring Schedule

The Friends of the North End Library are planning a spring schedule of programs and how members and others can help with an even better than awesome Books in Bloom event.

Armenian Heritage Park

The Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway has been a welcome sight in the neighborhood providing many activities and events, a great place to visit and enjoy the surroundings.

Things to do and see include: the Abstract Sculpture, the Reflecting Pool, the Labyrinth Circular Path with art, service and commerce etched around it.

Tunnel of Love

For the 7th year, the Tunnel of Love returns to Columbus Park on February 1 for the entire month.

Created by Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) Art Curator Robyn Reed with the help of volunteer members, the Tunnel of Love brings hundreds of people to the Waterfront to enjoy the festive lights, the fun conversation hearts, to listen to the romantic music under the center trellis and to capture the perfect photo.

New photo op fun features have been added this year.

FOCCP Quarterly Meeting

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) next quarterly meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Mariner’s House, 11 North Square.

The meeting is to share ideas and explore ways to do more for and in the park.

Oral Historic Presentation

From Italy to the North End: Migrant Stories to Human Lives, and in-depth discussion will be held as part of St. Leonard’s Church 150th anniversary celebration will be held Saturday, January 28 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM at St. Joseph’s Hall, 44 Prince Street.

The event features an oral account of residence shedding new light on Italian immigration to Boston and their enduring legacy in the North End.