News Briefs

Casa Maria Begins Saturday Mass

Casa Maria President Michael Anzilotti is pleased to announce that Saturday Evening Mass at Casa Maria will begin on November 19th. Mass will be said at 4PM and is open to everyone in the community. Please use the entrance at the corner of Endicott and Thacher Streets.

North End Service Center Celebrates Halloween

A special Halloween Party was held at the ABCD North End Neighborhood Service Center.

Sugar Reese treats were provided by local elected officials, Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Aaron Michelwitz and Counselor Gabriela Coletta.

Cheerful declarations of arts and crafts made by the seniors with fall scenes were placed on the walls.

Participants enjoyed some refreshments while reminiscing about trick or treating in the North End when they were youngsters.

The NSC is now planning something for Thanksgiving and the December holidays.

Congratulations, Peter Petrigno

Congratulations to former North Ender Peter Petrigno who was recently re-elected to his third term as state Rep. for New Hampshire Hillsborough District 43. Before moving to Milford, NH, Peter was very active in North End affairs and was instrumental in the adoption of the neighborhood’s 55 foot height ordinance. His brother Freddy and many cousins still reside in the North End. We wish Rep. Petrigno all the best going forward.