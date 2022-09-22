FOCCP Inspires Renewed Support

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have and continue to provide residents with the opportunity to savor summer and early fall special pleasures of the park, the vibrant harbor activities, cooling fountains, colorful gardens and lively entertainment.

After two-years of social restrictions, FOCCP’s membership motto for 2022 has been to restore in park events and programs to reconnect with the community.

FOCCP’s goal, through its membership and sponsors is to inspire renewed support for the special park.

Nazzaro Center Programs

Many activities and programs are or will be available at the Nazzaro Community Center for North End youth, adults and seniors.

Call the Center at 617-635-5166 for a schedule of ongoing or upcoming events.

New Housing Rumor

Unconfirmed rumors are circulating in the North End that an unnamed firm is contemplating construction of a 55-foot-high housing apartment building with affordable units along Cross Street from Salem Street to Hanover Street.

FOCCP Membership Spikes

The annual Friends of Christopher commerce Park (FOCCP) Spring Social resulted in a spike in new membership and membership renewals.

Midway through the year, FOCCP is once again conducting a membership renewal campaign. For more details visit www.foccp.org/membership.

NEWRA Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will conduct its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 13. Agenda, time and location to be announced. All residents are welcome to participate.

NEWNC Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) next monthly public meeting will be held on Zoom on Monday, October 10 at 7 PM. Agenda to be announced all residents are welcome to participate.

FOCCP Fall Festival

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) is organized another family friendly fall Festival at the park for Saturday, October 15 from 12 noon to 3:30 PM.

The event features Curious George bearing gifts and prizes, magic, storytelling, facepainting, October theme games and crafts, dancing with Minions, lawn games and giant bubbles.

FOCCP Cleanup Crew

Every Monday morning, weather permitting, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) cleanup crew meets at 9 AM and picks up debris from the sidewalks, stairs, flowerbeds, monuments, playgrounds and grassy areas around the park.

FOCCP has pick up tools, brooms and trash bags for the project. The crew can always use more help. Show up at the shed for the necessary tools.

FOCCP Members Treat Gardens

Adjusting to the summer heat wave and drought, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) enjoyed and adjusted to the situation by starting the Sunday gardening a little earlier to beat the heat and provide watering of the plants by hand.

This season, challenges were made easier with the addition of new volunteers joining the group.

Central Garage Update

Back on Friday, December 10, Representative Aaron Michlewitz met with

HYM in the MBTA and agreed to halt the late night-early morning construction until last week regarding the Government Center Garage Demolition project.

Alternative construction plans to mitigate the late-night construction will be discussed at an upcoming meeting between HYM and the MBTA.

Updates will continue to occur from Representative Michlewitz.

Sculpture Reconfiguration

A crane recently lifted, pulled apart and reconfigured the two halves of the Abstract Sculpture located at the Armenian Park on The Greenway.

The sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron is made of stainless steel and aluminum became a new sculptured shape.

New Ferry Service

The MBTA has started a new ferry service project that will operate between East Boston at Lewis Mall and downtown Boston at Long Wharf.

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee said, “This ferry service will be a critical link in further activating the inner Harbor and connecting the North End and East Boston.”

N.E. Cannabis Store

The City of Boston Neighborhood Services will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 PM regarding a proposal by Baystate Herbal Solutions to open a cannabis store at 414 Hanover Street.

The proposal does not have to go before the two neighborhood groups, NEWNC or NEWRA.

NEAA Flag Football Registration

A North End Athletic Association Flag Football program (6 weeks) will begin on Friday nights at Puopolo Park starting on September 30.

The program is being coordinated by Stephen Siciliano and is not a drop off program.

Grades 3-6 will play from 6 PM to 6:45 PM. Grades 7-10 will play from 7 PM to 7:45 PM.

There is a $20 fee for each participant. Payments can be made payable by check or money order to NEAA and can be dropped off at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street attention Stephen Siciliano.

Venmo payments to @JR baseball 63 and note flag football.

No cleats are permitted on the field. Sneakers or turf shoes only. More specific rules are on the website.

“If you know about is that maybe interested in participating, pass on this information,” Siciliano said.

Volunteers are needed and are required to complete a CORI check.