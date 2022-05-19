North End Weekly COVID Positive Test-Rate Over 13 Percent

The North End and the surrounding area’s weekly COVID positive test rate increased to over 13 percent with over 1 out of every 10 residents testing positive for the virus last week. Boston health officials have been battling against the recent surge in cases due to a new, more contagious variant.

Last week, 1,275 North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Downtown and West End residents were tested for the virus last week and 13.5 percent were positive–this was an 18 percent increase from the 11.4 percent that tested positive as reported by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) on May 9.

One hundred seventy two additional residents contracted the virus between May 9 and May 16 and there are now 10,547 confirmed cases in the neighborhoods since the start of the pandemic.

Boston’s citywide weekly positive test rate increased last week and is now over 10 percent.

According to the BPHC 18,119 residents were tested citywide last week and 10.8 percent were COVID positive–this was a 23 percent increase from the 8.8 percent that reportedly tested positive for the week ending on May 9.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID-19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1.7 percent last week and went from 181,346 to 184,415 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were three additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total number of COVID deaths is now at 1,462.