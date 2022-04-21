NEAA to Honor Patricia Tanso Romano

The end of April is always a great time for the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) as it marks the start of the organization baseball programs.

This season, the NEAA, on Opening Day (April 30) will honor and recognize Patricia Tanso Romano for the many years of quality service to the youth and families of the North End.

“For over 50 years, Patricia has worked hard to provide programs and services to the youth and families in our neighborhood,” Baseball Commissioner Ralph Martignetti said.

“She continues to do so as part of the Nazzaro Community Center’s Board of Directors. We (NEAA) wanted to recognize her at this event,” he added.

The NEAA invites everyone to join in the many games and activities scheduled to help recognize Patricia for her outstanding services that made a difference in the neighborhood.

The ceremony honoring Patricia will began at 1:15 PM with the first pitch of the start of the Little League.For a complete schedule of this event visit www.neaabaseball.com.