District 1 City Council Race Heats Up, Candidates Secure Key Endorsements

With special election preliminary for the District 1 City Council seat less than a month away, the two candidates, Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta and Tania Del Rio, have been out in the district canvassing with volunteers, talking to voters about the most pressing issues, fundraising and garnering key endorsements from supporters.

Last week the Ward 1 Democratic Ward Committee voted to endorse Tania Del Rio’s candidacy for the District 1 seat that includes Eastie, the North End and Charlestown.

“I am so proud to earn the endorsement of my home Ward Committee, of which I have been an active member for a number of years,” said Del Rio, who lives in the Orient Heights section of Eastie. “Alongside the members of the Eastie Dems, I have worked to improve access to the democratic process for all of our neighborhood’s residents, including by providing volunteer translation services and working to increase civic engagement and voter participation. I thank them and join them in their commitment to promoting progressive values in our District. I’m ready to work hard for this neighborhood and for all of District 1.”

Chair of the committee Vicki DiLorenzo added, “I’m so proud to support Tania. Her campaign represents the type of bottom-up, community-driven leadership that we desperately need in Boston politics.”

The Ward Committee endorsement follows endorsements by At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia and community leaders Gloribell Mota and Saritin Rizzuto.

Over at the Coletta campaign, the lifelong Eastie resident picked up a key endorsement from At-Large City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune. Louijeune, who was elected to her first term on the Council in November, did very well among Charlestown voters as a political newcomer.

“Coming out of Boston Public Schools and working in city government, Gabriella is uniquely qualified to lead,” said Louijeune. “Having spent time advocating for working class families, she is a fighter who will bring leadership and drive to the council on day 1. I am proud to endorse Gigi for District 1.”

Coletta also picked up the endorsement of Council President Ed Flynn.

“Over the last four years, I had the opportunity and privilege to work closely with Gabriela ‘Gigi’ Coletta on many issues impacting the City of Boston and District 1,” said Flynn. “During this time, while she served as the Chief of Staff to Councilor Lydia Edwards, Gigi was known for her hard work, professionalism, and respect that she demonstrated to everyone she worked with.

Gigi possesses all the qualities to do the job of a district City Councilor; including her fierce commitment to the district, strong sense of leadership and work ethic, as well as the experience needed to respond to constituent needs. Gigi is also an unwavering advocate for social and economic justice, and we have collaborated closely to support our working families, veterans, seniors, persons with disabilities, and our immigrant neighbors. I’m proud to call Gigi a friend, and I enthusiastically endorse her to be the District 1 Boston City Councilor.”

On the fundraising side, Coletta once again outpaced Del Rio and raised $34,368.69 last month and has $71,353.07 cash on hand going into the final stretch of the campaign according to Office of Campaign and Political Finance (OCPF) Del Rio raised $13,859.07 in March and currently has $41,422.00 cash on hand according to OCPF.