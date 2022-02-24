NEMPAC Welcomes John Romano Jr. And Andrea Pagliuca to the Board

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) announced this week the addition of two new members to the popular music and performing arts center’s board of directors.

The North End’s John Romano Jr. and Andrea Pagliuca joined the board last week and both expressed their enthusiasm to further the program’s mission in the neighborhood.

Romano, who was recently appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu as deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS), grew up in the North End and became active in the community at a young age, volunteering with community organizations like North End Against Drugs, North End Athletic Association, as well as NEMPAC.

“My passion for music and giving back to my community started from an early age,” said Romano. “I am excited to be joining the board of an organization that celebrates music and provides essential services to the North End and beyond.”

Romano is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a Master’s degree in Higher Education Administration graduating in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

He previously served as ONS’s North End, Waterfront, West End where he worked to connect residents to City services and extensive experience in public service and community engagement.

Pagliuca said she is honored to join the NEMPAC board and give back to the local community, carrying out NEMPAC’s mission and values in the North End and beyond.

“This same sense of social responsibility is what led me to spend most of my professional life in the public sector as both a teacher and lawyer,” said Pagliuca.

Pagliuca said she has a strong appreciation for the arts, having studied dance and piano for many years while growing up on the North Shore.

She and her husband, Steve, a third-generation North Ender, first became acquainted with NEMPAC through St. Leonard’s Parish and the Artistic Director of NEMPAC’s Summer Concert Series, Stefano Marchese.

“NEMPAC board members are true advocates for our mission and work in the local community. John and Andrea are both dedicated and committed residents of the North End, and their leadership reflects our long-standing roots in our special neighborhood which will continue to grow deeper in the coming years.” said NEMPAC Executive Director Sherri Snow.

The non-profit organization, founded 20 years ago by five local mothers, today reaches thousands of audience members and artists of all ages and abilities, enriching the lives of the North End, Charlestown, and surrounding neighborhoods in the City of Boston through accessible, high-quality music education and performing arts programs.

“NEMPAC is proud to ensure that the voices of its local community continue to be represented through their Board of Directors,” added Snow. The NEMPAC Board of Directors is a volunteer board, comprising 11 members of the North End, Charlestown, and surrounding neighborhoods in Boston. This year, the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 4th, 2022 at Big Night Live at TD Garden where special honorees, guests, and community members will help NEMPAC kick off its next 20 years of accessible arts programming