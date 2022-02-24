FOCCP Recognizes Sponsors

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have sent a grateful message to their fountain condo donors for contributing to the trellis blue lights that brightened the winter evenings to festive events in every season.

These loyal neighbors are doing their part in helping FOCCP make the park a vital, inviting and fun place.

Sponsors: Commercial Wharf, Lewis Wharf, Lincoln Wharf, The Prince Building and Strada 234.

New Interim NSC Director Named

Julie Power has been named acting Director at the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC).

Julie worked at the NSC first as a case manager and as a coordinator from 2018 to 2020. She has experience in leading teams, developing programs and projects.

Greenway Commission’s New Muralist

Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs has been commissioned as the 2022 Greenway Muralist at Dewey Square.

“Rob engages with and brings critical conversations of representation, voice and agency to the forefront of Boston’s public realm with his exceptional capacity for storytelling through traditional mural is him and contemporary street art,” said Audrey Lopez, Director and Curator of Public Art at the Greenway Conservancy.

NEWRA/NEWNC Meetings

The next North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting will take place on Thursday, March 10 at 7 PM.

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, March 14 at 7 PM.

Lantern Stories on The Greenway

Lantern stories by Boston based interdisciplinary artist Yu-Wen Wu will be reinstalled on The Greenway.

The Conservancy first commissioned the program in 2020, it was well received by the community and residents.

Returning again 2022, the artist and Conservancy envision an installation which can provide a luminous canopy to the many festivals and celebrations to the park each season.

Year of The Tiger on The Greenway

The Greenway Conservancy and Pao Art Center’s commission have announced the 2022 installation of the new public artwork, Year of The Tiger, by New York City Chinatown based artist Cheryl Wing Zi Wong.

Throughout the summer this artwork will be activated through the Associated Year of The Tiger Performance Series as part of a new public art collaboration between the two organizations.

Additionally, the Conservancy announced the return of Boston based artist Yu-Wen Wu’s Lantern Stories this season.

The commissioned artwork will celebrate the Year of The Tiger honoring the Chinese Zodiac on The Greenway this May 14.

NSC Recognized Artu Restaurant

The North End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) has acknowledged Artu Restaurant, 6 Prince Street for its generous support and donations to the Center.

The Frattaroli’s provided a small takeout lunch for the core staff for the retirement of NSC Director Maria Stella Gulla.

“We are happy to help you recognize this milestone,” the Frattaroli’s said.

The meal consisted of, calamari, a spinach and cheese pizza, manicotti, pasta with shrimp and salmon.

Boston Urban Forest Plan Virtual Open House Set for March 14

Residents interested in the future of trees in Boston are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for a virtual conversation about the progress of the Urban Forest Plan on Monday, March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To join the discussion, follow the event link at boston.gov/urban-forest-plan.

Boston’s first ever Urban Forest Plan will help prioritize, preserve, and grow the tree canopy throughout Boston for decades to come. In Boston, all residents depend on the many benefits provided by the trees in our urban forest. The issues being addressed include policy, funding, workforce development, design, climate resilience, and more. The goal is to create a strategic plan based on science and defined by the needs and desires of the community to ensure that the urban forest will be better managed both today and in the future.

This project is a part of Healthy Places, a collaboration between the Heat Resilience Study, Urban Forest Plan, and Open Space and Recreation Plan. Healthy Places looks at cooling the city, expanding the urban forest, and improving the park system. For more information on any of these projects, please visit boston.gov/healthy-places.

Interpretation and translation services are available for the March 14 Open House at no cost. Please contact program manager Maggie Owens if you cannot attend this meeting, have any questions or comments, or if you need interpretation services, translated materials, or disability accommodations by emailing [email protected] or calling (617) 961-3025 by February 28, 2022.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Fone 50th Annual Reunion

Fone 50th annual reunion to be held at the Sons of Italy Hall, Winchester, MA on Saturday, September 17.

At the present time we are expecting a 12:00 Noon to 4 p.m. time slot.

More information will be sent as the date approaches.

We are looking forward to getting together with you all.

Contingent upon being allowed to meet due to Virus restrictions.

Spread the word to your friends, especially those without email.