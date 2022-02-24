Changes Made to North End Outdoor Dining Program

Outdoor dining will continue in the North End from April 8 to Labor Day with several changes according to Boston Planning and Development Agency.

This will be the third consecutive year outdoor dining has taken place in the neighborhood.

Closing hours have been opposed. Eateries will open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 PM, 10 PM and on weekends 10:30 PM to 11 PM.

Hanover Street from Richmond to Cross Streets will become a one way for the dining season.

Restaurants will pay a fee to cover the cost of about 130 off street parking spaces. Residents can park by residential parking sticker at off-street parking locations.

The size of the outdoor dining areas has been reduced.

City enforcement will be upgraded.

Apparently, restaurant community is agreeable with this new plan.

However, it appears that most residents still oppose outdoor dining noting-taking away parking spaces, loud noise, sidewalk access and the ability to clean streets.

The outdoor dining program was created due to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow restaurants to have some source of additional revenue during bad times.

Other good news for Boston restaurants is Mayor Michelle Wu has lifted the showing of proof of vaccinations.

This summer the City of Boston plans to repair North End sidewalks.