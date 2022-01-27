Romano Appointed Deputy Director of the Mayor’s ONS: Ciara D’Amico Appointed Mayor’s Liaison

Two North Enders joined Mayor Michelle Wu’s Administration this week and will help shape the future of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS).

The North End’s John Romano was appointed by Wu to serve as ONS’s deputy director while Ciara D’Amico will serve as the Mayor’s Liaison for ONS in the North End, West End, and Waterfront.

The North End’s John Romano is new deputy director of ONS.

Ciara D’Amico was appointed Mayor’s Liaison in the North End.

“Our Neighborhood Services team is the heartbeat of delivering city services, ensuring we are connected across every neighborhood and community,” said Mayor Wu. “I’m so grateful for their leadership and hard work to empower every resident and make Boston a city for everyone.”

Romano will join newly appointed ONS Director Enrique Pepén in overseeing the operations of the department with an aim to improve overall engagement across all neighborhoods, delivering city services, and ensuring the department’s quality of the work under the leadership of Chief of Community Engagement, Brianna Millor.

Romano grew up in the North End and became active in the community at a young age, volunteering with community organizations like North End Against Drugs, North End Athletic Association, and the North End Music and Performing Arts Center.

He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a Master’s degree in Higher Education Administration graduating in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

“I am ready to bring the values and skills I have learned in my previous role to continue to serve under Mayor Wu’s administration and assist in leading ONS,” said Romano. “This department is the voice of each community and we strive to bring that voice to every department and decision that is made. I look forward to continuing to work with our team and our administration to do just that.”

Romano previously served as ONS’s North End, Waterfront, West End liaison and Wu said he brings to the deputy director role a deep understanding of ONS’ mission to connect residents to City services and extensive experience in public service and community engagement.

Newly appointed liaison, D’Amico, is a third generation North End resident who attended the Eliot School and Boston Latin Academy. She received her degree in Bachelors of Arts in Communications with a minor in Social Work from Saint Anselm College.

“I am extremely excited to take on this role to serve and work with residents I’ve grown up around, ‘’ said D’Amico. “I am super passionate about helping others and look forward to working with my community.”

D’Amico said in her free time she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, along with shopping, trying out new restaurants, traveling, and exercising.