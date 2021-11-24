Fall Festival Attracts Hundreds

Big Bird, Elmo and Baby Shark were on hand to welcome over 200 children and family members to Christopher Columbus Park for a busy and fun filled Fall Festival Day, coordinated by the Friends of the Park.

The festivities kicked off with a giant costume parade throughout the park led by Big Bird.

A father and daughter pose for a photo at the Photo Op area of the Fall Festival.

Younger participants were able to play games on the lawn, receive a balloon animal, have a pumpkin search and a chance to dance with Big Bird, Elmo and Baby Shark.

“We expected 40 to 50 people but to our delight over 200 people filled the lawn on a sunny, warm fall day to enjoy the event our volunteers planned for them,” said Ann Babbitt Fall Festival Chair.

“This free event was open to all, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and members,” she added.