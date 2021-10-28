North End Outdoor Dining Committee Schedules Meeting

Although other restaurants will remain open to provide outdoor dining, North End restaurants will shut down service on November 1.

The earlier closure is, according to the city, is for planned construction, parking, traffic and other reasons.

Current conditions and status of the temporary pilot outdoor dining program that has been in place for two seasons will be discussed at a scheduled virtual Zoom meeting on Thursday, October 28 at 6 PM, called for by the North End Outdoor Dining Committee established by the City.

City departments will explain the difference between the current program and the allowances made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic virus that requirements and a permanent program would have to abide by under the current legislation once the allowances have been lifted, Boston Neighborhood North End Liaison John Romano Jr. advises.

The departments reportedly attending the meeting included: Boston Transportation, Public Works, Disabilities Commission, Boston Fire Operations and Boston Fire Prevention.

Each department will talk about the benefits and challenges this program faces as it relates to their respective departments.

Based on the information provided, the city can plan for future outdoor dining in the community that will have changes. One possible change relates to the city paying for displaced residential free parking being provided and paid for by the city.

Romano encourages everyone to get involved by asking questions, expressing comments or concerns at the public meeting which is not scheduled to shut down outdoor dining but to examine the best way to continue, if possible, the program in a matter that makes it safe, less inconvenient for residents and helps out the business community.

Outdoor dining has not been really accepted by many residents who have continuously complained about numerous issues.