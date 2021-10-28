North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Donates to NEMPAC

Last week, Robert ‘Ted’ Tomasone, chairman of the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) presented the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) with a generous contribution in support of their “Next Act” Capital Campaign.

The campaign, which began just before the pandemic in February 2020, was created in support of NEMPAC’s capital renovation project of 50 Tileston Street, improvements to existing facilities, as well as temporary and future performance space needs to support programming.

“We are grateful to Teddy, NEAA President Louie Cavagnaro, and NEAA for their support of our Scholarship Fund over the years – and now we are especially thankful for this one-time generous gift to our “Next Act” Campaign,” said Executive Director Sherri Snow. “The contribution brought over our $1,000,000 campaign goal this past month and is a reflection of organizations working together in our North End neighborhood to support and give back to the community.”

In other NEMPAC news five North End residents recently received scholarships through the Geraldine Marshall and NEMPAC’s annual fund

“We are proud to ensure every child has equitable access to a high-quality artistic experience or music training program – which we’ve witnessed over the years – can be life-changing and empowering for many,” said Snow.

Snow said due to an increase in scholarship requests this year – the Marshall Fund increased it’s awards and gave five full scholarships to North End Youth.

The Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund was founded in 2014 and continues to preserve the legacy of a woman who loved children and the arts. The Scholarship was established by Marshall’s son, Representative Aaron Michlewitz. Marshall, who passed away at the age of 68, was born in Dorchester in 1946, moved to the North End at the age of 21 and settled here for almost 50 years before her passing.