NEWNC Supports Two Proposals

Two proposals before the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) were approved 7-0, while there was no action taken on the Cross Street Hotel proposal which was labeled as an informational item.

Approved was an application for variance relating to 114 Prince Street seeking to turn current finished basement space into legal living space for

Unit 1 and about 500 square feet 4th floor addition with deck access from 4th floor living space.

Also approved was an application for variance seeking to excavate basement at 5 Garden Court Street to extend the living space to garden level, unit count to stay at 4. The garden level will become part of Unit 1 living space.

The next monthly NEWNC meeting will be held on Monday, November 8 at 7 p.m.