NEAA Supports NEMPAC’s “Next Act”

Robert “Ted” Tomasone, chair of the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) recently presented North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) a generous contribution in support of its “Next Act” Capital Campaign, according to Sheri Snow, Executive Director.

The campaign began just before the pandemic in February 2020 to create and support of NEMPAC’s capital renovation project at 50 Tileston Street for five improvements to existing facilities as well as temporary and future performance space needed to support programming.

“We are grateful to Teddy, NEAA President Louis Louie Cavagnaro and the NEAA for their support of our Scholarship Fund over the years and now we (NEMPAC) are especially thankful for this one-time generous gift to our “Next Act” campaign,” Snow said.

“This is a reflection of organizations working together in our neighborhood to support and give back to the community,” Snow added.

Lovin’ Spoonfuls Donates Food for Seniors

Throughout the summer the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center has received donations from Lovin’ Spoonfuls.

A variety of food has been provided including: artisan bread, bagels, fresh fruit and vegetables, cakes, pies, milk, beverages and more.

The Center for the summer months has placed the food in bags given out weekly to help seniors stretch their food dollars.

Halloween Celebration

Janet Gilardi of the Gilardi’s Group will celebrate Halloween giving out candy, allergy save candy, and the little toys to Trick or Treaters at 2 Baldwin Place about 2 PM. This year’s theme is “The Wizard of Oz”.

About 3:30 PM the group will meet up with other Trick or Treaters to walk around the North End looking for more goodies. So far about 15 participants and 8 dogs dressed up in costume are expected.

The costumes will be donated to Boston Children’s Hospital

Madonna Society Halloween Party

The 70th annual outdoor Madonna Della Cava Society parade will be held on Hanover and Battery Streets on Saturday, October 30 from 1-3 PM. Rain date: Sunday, October 31.

Tickets for prizes will be given out to every child that participates. The party will feature, DJ Amo, games, activities, inflatable games, a bouncy and face painting.

Cutillo Park Updates

It appears that the delay of new construction to rehab Cutillo Pack is on hold until the Boston Park Department knows the status of the proposed Cross Street Hotel which could pose a problem. Once decided, Friends of Cutillo Park and other residents will select a plan to fix up the park.

Outdoor Dining Closing Nov. 1

Outdoor dining ends November 1 for the 2021 season before other Boston residents due to planned construction, parking, traffic and other needs.

The Outdoor Dining Committee is holding a meeting on October 28 via Zoom to discuss future plans.

Scarecrow Village on Boston Harborwalk

The third annual Scarecrow Village has started up on the lawn area near Harbor Towers portion of the Harborwalk between the new England Aquarium and the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf and is available for viewing until Halloween, October 31, rain or shine.

More than 45 colorful and fun scarecrows are placed around the lawn. The Village was created by Haber Tower residents of all ages.

The action-oriented scarecrows, dressed in crazy costumes with pumpkin heads gazed out silently at the passersby.

19th Trellis Lighting Set

The 19th Annual Trellis Park Lighting is currently scheduled for Monday, November 22 according to Friends of Christopher Columbus Park.

Since 2003, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have bathed the Trellis in blue lights and illuminated trees throughout the park.

This tradition continues through the generosity of members and business sponsors.

The Trellis is one of the romantic places in Boston and #1 holiday decorations in the city (Boston) according to the Globe 2019.

FOCCP Membership Grows

Year to date, 22 individual couples have become new members of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

Membership donations and volunteer efforts enable FOCCP to focus on initiatives that can help retain the status of the popular park.