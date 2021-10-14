New Health Now Offering Pfizer Booster Shots

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) has begun offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible individuals who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second at least six months prior.

NEW Health, a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, will offer the booster shots, along with regular vaccine shots on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1 pm to 4 pm at the 332 Hanover St. location.

COVID-19 testing remains available for all, regardless of symptoms or insurance at the North End location. COVID testing is done on Tuesdays 8:30 am to 11 am and Thursdays, hours based on demand and availability at 332 Hanover St. The entrance is on North Bennett St. for testing.

The health center is also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to patients at their regularly scheduled primary care appointments as well as all Boston residents ages 12 years and older. Appointments are required and individuals must be registered with Mass General Brigham. Individuals interested in making an appointment can reach the dedicated phone lines by calling 617-643-8000 for the North End location.

People 65 years and older are eligible for the booster and other guidelines for the Pfizer booster shot are as follows:

People aged 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions, including:

Cancer – current active cancer

Cerebrovascular diseases like stroke, carotid artery disease

Chronic kidney, liver or heart disease

Lung diseases like COPD, emphysema, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Overweight

Pregnancy and recent pregnancy

Smoking, current and former

Down syndrome

Neurologic conditions, including dementia

Sickle cell disease

Substance use disorders

Cystic fibrosis

Thalassemia

People aged 18-64 years whare at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission in certain occupations:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers