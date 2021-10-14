N.E.A.A. 13-15 Traveling Baseball Program Season Wraps-Up

Once again, the North End Athletic Association provided the opportunity for seventeen boys aged 13-15 to compete in the Lou Tompkins All Star Baseball summer league.

A record twenty teams participated in the U15 division this summer in a diverse yet competitive league.

The Dodgers, under the leadership of Coach Kevin (“Sully”) O’Sullivan, started their 2021 season off in a wet but winning fashion before losing momentum and ending with a final 2-8-2 record.

Their record, however, does not accurately reflect the effort and talent that the team reflected. By the end of the year, 12 members of the team traveled to North Adams to participate in the Annual LaFesta Baseball Tournament and won the 9 inning game on the road. The next weekend they swept their North Adams opponents at Puopolo park in a 2 game series. This is the first time the North End has won 3 games in many years.

This was the final season for veteran players Oliver Barca, Richard Bova, Jordany Mak, and Niklas McHugh who will age out next year.

Barca provided a golden glove in center field. Bova’s final season was marginally interrupted by a shoulder injury that prevented him from fielding but was a strong addition as DH and on the bench.

However, his absence from shortstop provided Mak with the opportunity to display his all-around talent as starting shortstop or stepping in pitching and catching.

McHugh offered both leadership to the younger players as well as strength at the plate and on the field adding to the pitching depth and versatility in fielding positions.

Richard Wells, Max Howard, and Liam Lally were returning players that helped out in different facets of the game.

Liam was an ultimate team guy. Max gave versatility across the diamond with added help in pitching/second base.

Richard came up huge at first base in the pinch, despite being an everyday right fielder. Gunnar Larson, was the team’s most improved player.

It was the Dodger’s deep bench that added additional strength to the team’s season. Whether it was the steadfast presence of Joe Brienze behind the plate or the exceptional pitching exhibited by Alex Parisi and Matthew Griffin.

The team always arrived ready to compete. Anthony Sapienza had a first-rate rookie season with the team showing confidence both on the field and at the plate.

Michael Murphy and Lucas Amadeo were new additions to the Dodgers squad and helped out when called upon while Patrick Keefe pitched in nicely when available. Youngsters Ryan McHugh and Alex Puopolo played sparingly but will get more playing time next year.

Year end awards from the Coach:

Co-MVP: Nik McHugh & Alex Parisi

Unsung Hero: Oliver Barca

Most Improved: Gunnar Larson

The players and coach had a great season of baseball as the N.E.A.A. continues to provide such high quality programs for the youth of the North End/Waterfront neighborhood.

The N.E.A.A., sponsored the team, and is grateful to the parents, and friends who contributed by sponsoring the cost of the umpires.

They were: Paul Sapienza (3), Greg Henning(2): In Honor of John & Betsy Henning, Julianne McHugh(2), Janine Coppola,

Nathan Gunsch, Anne Amadeo, Donna Wells, Melissa Puopolo, Sarah & Jeff Wharton, OJ Mak, Michael Prinn, Paul Heinzelmann.

Special thank you to N.E.A.A. Baseball Commissioner Ralph Martignetti and N.E.A.A. Sports Coordinator John Romano as well as Coach Kevin O’Sullivan and Team Statistician Julianne McHugh.