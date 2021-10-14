Mayoral Candidates on NEWRA Agenda

Both Boston mayoral candidates, Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu will be discussing their platform and answering questions at tonight’s (Oct. 14) North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly public meeting via Zoom.

NEWRA will address several other issues and proposals at the community meeting.

Tabled by Jen Royle LLC, has appealed to the City of Boston Board of Appeals to remove the proviso allowing a restaurant with takeout limited to “This petitioner only”.

Operated as My Cousins Place the proposal asks to continue to operate as a restaurant with take out.

Top Pro Construction, Inc., has appealed to the Board of Appeals on behalf of 5 Garden Court Condominiums to enlarge the living space, garden level of Unit 1.

North End Cross Street Boutique Hotel developer Bill Caulder will present updates to the hotel project located at 42 Cross Street.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, November 11 at 7 PM on Zoom.