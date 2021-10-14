NEWNC Addresses Variance Change

There was only one voting agenda item on the October North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting.

An application by Cross Street Ventures, LLC, for a variance to turn a currently finished basement space at 114 Prince Street into legal living space for one unit and roughly 550 square feet.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, November 8.

BPDA Holds Another Hotel Public Meeting

BPDA held another virtual public meeting on zoom regarding the proposed North End Cross Street Boutique Hotel.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Request for Supplemental information recent filing.

The public meeting included a presentation followed by questions and answers from the public.

Thus far, residents and local organizations have clearly indicated opposition to the five-story structure luxury hotel.

Some abutters have indicated they are prepared to sue the City of Boston if the current proposal is approved. Others say they could support a downscaled plan that will work for everyone.

The hotel proposal was also be discussed at tonight’s (November 14) North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) public meeting at 7 PM.

ABCD NE/WE Buona Sera

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center’s 10th Annual Buona Sera (an evening with friends) will be held in June 2022.

The special event will feature a wine reception from 5:30 PM to 7 PM at WilmerHale, 60 State Street, 26 floor. Dinner at 7:30 PM at your favorite North End restaurant.

Funds generated from the Buona Sera will help support holiday meals and food distributions, food pantry, case management and recreational programming at the North End/West End Center.

To be a sponsor call 617-523-8125.

Friends Assist Saint Francis House

As part of one of the NEAA, soccer games, the Friends of Saint Francis House Winter Hat and Glove Drive was held at Puopolo Park.

The group sold Boston Strong T-Shirts donated by the Wild Duck and NEAA. T-shirts were sold for $5 and 3 for $10 at the park during the soccer games.

All proceeds will help provide the Saint Francis Homeless Shelter on Boylston Street with funding to purchase new winter hats, gloves and scarfs for the needy.

Last year, the group raised over $3,000 for Saint Francis House.

FOCCP Fund Day at the Park

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will hold a Fun Day in the Park on Saturday, October 23 from 12 to 3 PM celebrating fall.

A costume parade will be held at noon followed by a Pumpkin Patch with mini-pumpkins to take home.

The event will also feature singing and dancing, lawn games, balloons, Big Bird and animals. Rain Date: Sunday, October 24.