FOCCP Celebrates 20th Anniversary

A special meeting celebrating the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) 20th anniversary was held on October 12.

FOCCP Board member Patricia Sabbey’s fascinating photo-packed time travel from pre-colonial days to the present was featured.

Members learned why the park almost never happened and how much it has become a treasured green space for the neighborhood in the city.

John Romano, Jr the City of Boston’s Liaison to the North End/Waterfront updated FOCCP on the latest happenings in the neighborhood. Romano is passionate about community engagement according to FOCCP.

He grew up in the North End and has always been active in the community volunteering with organizations like North End Against Drugs. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

When he is not working or participating in neighborhood activities, John watches New England sports and skiing.