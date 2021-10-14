Before Columbus Park There Were Train Tracks

Before Christopher Columbus Park, there were train tracks down Commercial Street according to the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

The photo captures the Union Freight Railroad train passing by Lewis Wharf on the right and the Prince Building on the left years before anyone thought of transforming the area into a green oasis at the water’s edge.

The photo was taken before 1970, that’s when the rail line was taken up.

As the Friends celebrate their 20th anniversary it is a fitting time to take a look at the park’s notable place in Boston’s History.

The area where the park is located was once underwater. The Park and surrounding area sit on land fill that was brought in from Fort Hill in 1945.

Relocating Atlantic Avenue created the open space for the park.

It was one man’s passion, vision and energy that made the park possible.