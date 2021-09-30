North End Went With Wu and Essaibi George in Primary Election

Boston voters as a whole picked Michelle Wu and Anissa Essaibi George to advance to the November General Election for Boston Mayor, and North End voters also supported the two for Mayor during last Tuesday’s Preliminary Election.

Voters narrowed the field of Boston Mayoral candidates down to two and the field of At-Large City Council Candidates down to eight on Tuesday, September 7.

In the North End Wu received 842 votes, narrowly topping the ticket in the neighborhood against Essaibi George.

Essabi George finished second in the North End with 581 votes.

The top two vote getters in the North End were followed by Andrea Campbell who received 309 North End votes.

Acting Kim Janey was next and finished fourth among North End voters with 150 votes. John Barros rounded out the field with only 55 North End votes.

A breakdown of the election in the North End shows that Wu was very popular among voters across Ward 3 and won all of the North End Precincts and bested Essaibi George by 261 votes in the North End’s four precincts.

In the At-Large race Incumbent At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty, who has always enjoyed good support from North End voters, topped the ticket here with 953 votes. Incumbent At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia finished second here and received 609 North End votes.

Newcomer Ruthzee Louijeun came in third here with 489 votes followed by fellow newcomer Erin Murphy who received 428 North End votes.

Citywide Michael Flaherty, Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeun, Erin Murphy, Carla Monteiro, Dave Halbert, Althea Garrison, and Bridget Nee-Walsh all advanced to the November election.