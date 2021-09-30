NEMPAC Dedicates Tileston Music Center in Honor of Rep. Michlewtiz’s Mother, Geraldine Marshall

On Thursday, Sept. 16 friends and family of the late Geraldine Marshall and staff of North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) joined together at NEMPAC’s newly renovated Tileston Music Center to dedicate the music center in her honor.

Marshall, the mother of Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and longtime supporter of the arts and NEMPAC’s mission in the neighborhood, passed away in 2014.

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz proudly gazes at his mother’s plaque.

“Everybody here tonight is here because you are either part of my day to day life or have helped step up when I need you to help out and raise money for NEMPAC,” said Rep. Michlewitz at the dedication two weeks ago. Plus, you are people that knew my mother. This is truly an honor. Honoring my mother this way really truly means a lot to me.”

Michlewitz, who continued his mother’s support of the arts after her passing through fundraising efforts for NEMPAC and the North End’s Christmas in the City, said his mother loved the arts.

“She loved music, she loved the arts and I remember she always wanted kids in the neighborhood to enjoy the arts,” said Michlewitz. “She wanted kids to enjoy the art so much and I think because when she was a child people gave her the opportunity to enjoy the arts.”

After her passing Michlewitz was charged with writing her obituary and decided to ask people to donate to NEMPAC.

“A didn;t realize how many people would read the obituary and a bunch of money came in, much more than I think we ever anticipated,” he said.

Working with NEMPAC Executive Director Sherri Snow, Michlewitz helped establish a scholarship in his mom’s name.

“I thought it would be great to start something and give back to the community and the kids that utilize this program,” said Michlewitz. “It turned into something that I think my mother would really truly love and it worked out beyond my wildest dreams in terms of the amount of kids and adults that are touched by the scholarship. We didn’t have a ‘NEMPAC” growing up so to have a place like NEMPAC has been so special. I’ve watched this neighborhood grow and evolve and change but this program has been one of the great parts of that evolution. So I thank NEMPAC for doing this and for honoring my mother. It really means a lot to me.”

Before unveiling the plaque inside the Tileston Music Center in honor of Geraldine Marshall, Snow thanked Michlewitz for his continuing support of NEMPAC.

“Aaron came to us several years ago, wanting to give back to the community and honor his mother in this incredible way,” she said. “And what we’ve been able to do is establish the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship. The scholarship has been so impactful and a huge building block for the program. We’ve given over $33,000 to children that includes a full youth scholarship to participate in a music, dance or music theater program of their choice. I can tell you, because I’ve worked here for so long, that what this scholarship has given these kids is passion, it’s given them joy, it’s given them music and art in their daily life, which I think truly makes us all human and brings us all together.”