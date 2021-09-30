Eliot School Teachers Assist Friends of Armenian Park

Fourth grade teachers from the Eliot K-8 Innovation School in the North End helped pilot and develop a curriculum in partnership with educators of the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park, a Geometry as Public Art: Trellis a story which will be implemented at seven Boston schools, including the Eliot School.

The curriculum is inspired by the design of the park on The Greenway and its geometric features to celebrate what unites and connects the immigrant experience.

Sponsor a Tree or Bench at the Park

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) in 2019, rolled out a tree and bench sponsorship program for the park.

In the City of Boston there are only two parks with such a program and Columbus Park is one of them.

Sponsoring a tree or bench is a way to celebrate a special time or person. All sponsorship donations are dedicated to the maintenance of the park.

Donors can choose any bench in the park or one of the Oak trees that line the Trellis.

For details email [email protected]

Boston Art Festival held on the Waterfront

A free Boston Arts Festival was recently held at Columbus Park featuring more than 70 juried local visual artists, craftspeople and local musicians performing on the Waterfront stage throughout the day.

Exhibitions included painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture and more.

The festival was run by the organizers of the Beacon Hill Art Walk and Artists Crossing Gallery that will launch Boston’s Art Open Studio’s season.

MassDOT High School Video Contest

MassDOT entries are being accepted for the eighth annual statewide high school video contest: “Safe Streets Smart Trips”.

The contest encourages high school students to showcase their understanding of roadway safety across all travel modes to try to decrease pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and fatalities.

The video contest features a freshman/sophomore and a junior/senior category.

This year students must write and produce a 30-60 second video that focuses on being a “bike-friendly” driver.

Deadline for submission is 5 PM on Wednesday, October 30.

To learn more visit: Mass.gov/roadway-safety-video or call 857-383-3807.