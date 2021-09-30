FOCCP Planning Free Family Festival

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will hold a free Fall Family Festival at the Park on Sunday, October 23.

“The fun filled afternoon will unfold with a pumpkin hunt in FOCCP’s little pumpkin patch, music, scarecrows and animal balloons to take home,” President Joanne Hayes Rines said.

“Children and their families can join Big Bird In a costume party throughout the park,” she added.

“FOCCP members are welcome to help with the planning, and on the day of the festival,” Rines noted.

“The festival is made possible because of our neighbors and local businesses,” Rines said.

Major sponsors of the Fall Festival are: North End Waterfront.com, Boston Harbor Cruises, Camela Laurellal CL Properties, Joe’s Waterfront and Marriott Boston Long Wharf.

Send FOCCP an email if you’re interested in helping out.