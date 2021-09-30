Edwards Endorsed by Rep. Nika Elugardo

Lydia Edwards has been endorsed by Nika Elugardo, Massachusetts State Representative, 15th Suffolk/Norfolk District (Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Roslindale, and Brookline).

In her endorsement, Rep. Elguardo stated: “I can’t wait to partner with Lydia in the Senate. The State House needs a tough and focused black woman in the Senate to ensure BIPOC and working-class communities get their fair share of resources. Her courage and creativity in housing policy and her record on climate justice only scratch the surface of the leadership she will bring and expand in the Senate Seat. I always learn a lot from Lydia, and we’re going to have a lot of fun rocking the Beacon Hill world together!”

Rep. Elugardo has over 25 years of experience in community and economic development with public, private, and nonprofit leaders, especially in BIPOC communities. As a State Representative she continues her mission to expand the power and voice of people historically marginalized from incarcerated activists, to public housing residents, to immigrant and BIPOC leaders.

Lydia Edwards is a candidate for State Senate representing the First Suffolk and Middlesex District, following the departure of Senator Joseph A. Boncore. To date, Edwards has been endorsed by: OPEIU Local 453, Teamsters Local 25, Revere activist Juan Jaramillo. For a full and up-to-date list of endorsements, visit: LydiaEdwards.org/endorsements.

Councilor Lydia Edwards is a career advocate, activist, and voice on behalf of society’s most vulnerable. She is currently the Chair of the Committee on Government Operations and the Committee on Housing and Community Development in the Boston City Council, and a candidate for State Senate to represent the First Suffolk & Middlesex District. Learn more at www.LydiaEdwards.org.