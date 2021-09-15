North End Athletic Association Starting Flag Football Program

Registration is currently underway for the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) inaugural Flag Football season at Puopolo Park.

“Before registering in the league, this is not a drop-off program,” organizer Steven Siciliano said. “Parental supervision and participation are strongly encouraged.”

He added, “The NEAA is not responsible for getting your children to and from the field.” Parents will be responsible for making these arrangements.

Grades 3-6 will play from 6 PM to 6:45 PM and grades 7-10 will play from

7PM to 7:45 PM.

Rules for the league include:

• No cleats on the field, wear sneakers or turf shoes.

• All participants must register via website to participate or will not be allowed to participate.

• Payments, check or money order only, made payable to the NEAA can be dropped off at the Nazzaro Center, 30 North Bennett Street, attention to Steven.

• “If you know of others who may be interested in playing in the league, feel free to forward this information,” Steven said.

• “Be on the lookout for a few announcements over the next two weeks relating to rules, CORI checks for volunteers and general updates as it gets close to September 24,” he added.

Anyone interested in volunteering must be CORI tested. To register visit

www.playyon.com/neaaflagfootball.