NEWRA Holds Meeting

There were no voting items on the agenda at the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at their September 9 monthly meeting which heard three presentations from guest speakers.

John Romano, Jr. Liaison from the City of Boston Office of Neighborhood Services discuss the formation of a North End Outdoor Dining Committee made up of residents, businesses, City Hall staff and elected officials or their designated staff.

Reportedly, over the past couple of years of outdoor dining in the North End, many residents have filed complaints at City Hall expressing concerns, causing City Hall to establish some sort of committee to deal with the issues.

Romano also presented an update on construction taking place on the Charlestown Bridge.

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz provided NEWRA with a legislative update.

District 1 Boston City Counselor Lydia Edwards spoke on Council initiatives and last month’s Boston Zoning and Licensing Board of Appeals hearing.

Based on a no opposition at NEWRA’s Zoning and Licensing Committee meeting, the Association has sent a letter of support for the transfer of the operating and liquor license of Pellino’s Restaurant to Isabel Restaurant, 2 Prince Street and Martin Aliai, with no physical or closing hour changes.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, October 14 at 7 PM, virtual meeting.