Madaro Will Not Enter the Senate Race

East Boston Representative Adrian Madaro has decided not to run for the state senate seat recently vacated by Sen. Joe Boncore (D-Winthrop).

Madaro, who has served as state rep since 2015 after winning a special election that year and is the youngest committee chair at the State House, was strongly considering a run for the state senate seat that includes Eastie, Winthrop, Revere, the North End, Beacon Hill, Chinatown and Bay Village.

“I greatly appreciate those who have supported me and encouraged me to run, and the confidence you all have in me,” said Madaro Monday. “I want you to understand my thought process and what brought me to this important decision. It ultimately came down to striking a balance between work and family. Anyone who knows me knows that when I commit to something, I am all in. I believe that is part of my success as East Boston’s state representative. I cannot do something halfway. As an elected official, that means being present and engaged in the community, and being truly accessible to the people I represent.”

Madaro said over Labor Day weekend while on a family trip with limited cell phone reception, he “unplugged” for the first time in over two months.

“I was holding my son Matteo when it hit me–I hadn’t spent any real time with him in the weeks I was considering the run for state senate,” he said. “I was all in for this race, and that meant not being present for my son in the way that I wanted to be. I overestimated my ability to carve out family time and began missing out on too much with Matteo, who is changing so quickly. Being a first time dad with a four-month-old baby, I now see that I cannot be “all in” for a state senate campaign, my full-time position representing you in the House, and my family, all at the same time. I want to be a reliable partner to my wife, Ariel, and be present for Matteo, as each week brings new and exciting milestones in his development.”

Madaro said he remains deeply committed to the community that raised him.

“I love serving as the state representative for East Boston, and there’s still much more to accomplish in this role,” said Madaro. “I can do this job well, while also being the father and husband my family deserves. Public service is about helping others and making a positive difference, and those are goals I can continue to work towards as your state representative.”

He added, “I love my family and I love my community. While this was a difficult decision, I know it is the right thing to do. I am excited to continue working with neighbors and colleagues on issues ranging from environmental justice and transportation, to universal childcare and housing affordability. I am also honored to be the House Chair of the Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery Committee, where there is a lot of impactful work to be done.”

Madaro, who became chair of the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery earlier this year has had a busy legislative season.

Madaro’s committee helped push a state investment of $40 million to address the spike in opioid-related deaths among people of color. Overdose deaths increased 30% during the first year of the pandemic–something Madaro called a devastating step back from the progress made in reducing overdose mortality since the 2016 peak. Though the first six months of 2021 saw a 5% decrease in overdose deaths, the opioid overdose crisis is still very much raging in Massachusetts, with a disproportionate impact on Black individuals and other individuals of color. Madaro’s push for more funding will address the disproportionate impact the crisis has had on people of color.

Madaro’s amendment was included in the state’s landmark climate legislation. The nation-leading climate legislation, known as the Next Generation Climate Roadmap bill, which overhauls the state’s climate laws, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, advances the clean energy industry, and prioritizes and protects environmental justice communities. Madaro’s amendment once and for all set criteria of what defines an environmental justice community based on race, income, and language-proficiency criteria.

In the spring Madaro filed a House Bill H1352: An Act to Ensure Tuition Equity for Massachusetts Residents to make in-state tuition available to undocumented students.

Madaro also pushed a bill through the House to establish a low-income fare program for low-income workers that use the MBTA and Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) across the state.

Finally, his bill to end housing discrimination in the Commonwealth would increase penalties for discrimination in fair housing violations.

“Again, I want to thank the countless people who have been there for me, encouraged me, and thought I’d be a great state senator,” said Madaro. “I promise you that I will continue to be an effective state representative, being a strong voice for East Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”