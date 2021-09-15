Friends of the North End Library to Hold First Meeting

Friends of North End Library (FONEL) held its first meeting since the pandemic affected the public use of the facility.

FONEL called for the meeting to advise the community that the library is an active and valuable addition to the North End, according to outgoing President Chris Sabbey.

“Many of our members had requested that we meet in order to start planning programs, even if the programs may be delayed,” Sabbey noted.

The Friends also need to hold an election of officers, President, Vice-President, Treasurer and Secretary/Clerk.

To date, Gail Hudak has been nominated to serve as Treasurer and if elected she has agreed to become a member and officer.

In addition to elected officers, FONEL needs a volunteer to be a Corresponding Secretary.