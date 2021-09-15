Community News

NEWRA Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its next monthly meeting (virtual) on Thursday, October 14 at 7 p.m.

NEWNC Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

NEWRA Membership

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) membership renewal or new membership applications for 2022 are available by emailing [email protected]

Sunday at the Park

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway will hold a “Sunday Afternoon at the Park” event on September 19 at 2 p.m.

Cindy Fitzgerald, WCVB will host the event and will feature Hye Guys ensemble.

Bridge Southbound Bus Lane

Once completed in 2023, the Washington Street Ridge will have a southbound bus lane.

Library Use Book Sale

The North End Library use book sale is open for business. Books are abundant and can be located at the front door.

NEAA Flag Football

Registration for the NEAA Flag Football League is underway for grades 3-6 and 7-10. For info and to register visit www.playyon.com/neaaflagfootball.

Absentee Ballots Available

Absentee ballots for the November final election are available online at www.secstate. Ballots must be returned by mail to Boston Election Department, City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201.

Soccer at Puopolo Park

NEAA has formed a new soccer league program with 30 teams with three age brackets competing each Saturday morning at Puopolo Park.

Rediscover The Greenway

Rediscover The Greenway Programmatic series includes:

• Tuesday Tunes, free concert every Tuesday at lunch time, series at Dewey Square Park through October 12-1 p.m.

• Wondering Wednesdays, explore all 1.5 miles, 12-1 p.m. through October.

• Lion Dances, celebrate Chinatown with Lion Dance performance parading through the street, a weekly event on Saturdays through September 10, Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park.