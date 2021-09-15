Armenian Heritage Park a Great Place to Visit

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway is a gift to the City of Boston and Massachusetts from Armenian Americans remembering the past, honoring the present and celebrating the future.

Each year, the park located between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Christopher Columbus Park, host many activities and events for the general public including North End/Waterfront residents.

The Labyrinth at Armenian Heritage Park is a circle winding path paved in grass and inlaid stone that attracts many walkers.

Featured in the park is an abstract sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron that is reshaped every year.

A Reflecting Pool washes over its side and re-emerges as a single jet of water at the Labyrinth center representing hope and rebirth.

Art, Service, Science and Commerce is etched around the circle a tribute to contributions made to America life and culture.

The Greenway is under contract to care for the park, year-round