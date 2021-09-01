NEAA Versus Friends of the NE

Friends of the North End and the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) will square off in a friendly softball game at Puopolo Park or is it Jurassic Park for these guys?

The game will take place on Wednesday, September 15 about 5:30 PM.

Emergency medical personnel will be umpiring the bases with portable oxygen and several ambulances parked just outside the park with stretches and wheelchairs.

Old is the password to enter the park.

NEWRA ZLC Reviews Restaurant Take Over

A public meeting was held at the Mariner’s House on August 24 by the Zoning and Licensing Committee of NEWRA to discuss the transfer of Pellino’s Restaurant and transfer of the eatery’s liquor license.

Isabelle Restaurant, 2 Prince Street and Martin Aliai have agreed to purchase the restaurant, with no physical or closing hour changes.

After reviewing plans for the takeover, the Zoning and Licensing Committee will present the request to the full Council for further review, a recommendation and a vote.

Knights New NEAD Main Sponsor

Ausonia Council #1513, North End Against Drugs Knights of Columbus has become the new main sponsor of North End Against Druga (NEAD).

Both neighborhood organizations have been proactive in the neighborhood for many years, hosting or sponsoring activities and events for residents to participate in.

The North End non-profit agencies are geared up for a great relationship that will benefit the neighborhood.

A major donation ($5,000) was presented by the Knights to NEAD.

NEAA Kicks Off Soccer League

Starting the week of September 11, Puopolo Park will be the site of a three division soccer leagues organized by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA), according to Commissioner John Romano.

Games will be played on Saturdays starting at 9 AM for 4-5-year-olds, followed by the 6-8-year-olds beginning at 10:15 AM and concluding with the 9-12-year-olds at 11:30 AM.

There are twenty teams participating in the soccer league, eight in the 4-5 division, eight in the 6-8 division and four in the 9-12 division.

Romano has four co-commissioners helping to manage the league: Mary O’Neill, Adren Lamb, Charles Steele-Fisher and Dhiren Thakkar.

“There are thirty coaches working with the teams,” Romano noted. “And we have forty sponsors,” Romano added.

He said, “There will be no playoffs and no games during the Columbus Day weekend.”

Two Events Held at Armenian Heritage Park

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway held a Tea and Tranquility event to welcome Chris Cook, the new Executive Director of The Greenway Conservancy.

Participants walked the Labyrinth, view the 2021 Abstract sculpture reconfiguration, tied a ribbon on The Wishing Tree and met and greeted many participants.

They also held an Under the Blue Moon event where visitors walk the moonlit Labyrinth, also tied a ribbon on The Wishing Tree, mingled with each other and were entertained by the Black Sea Salsa Combo.

Government Center Garage Meeting

A Phase III public virtual meeting relating to the Government Center Garage will be held on Wednesday, September 8 by the project proponent, HYM Investments from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

The information presented at the meeting is crucial to Boston residents and stakeholders.

Interpreting services will be available to communicate information at the public meeting. For details call 617-918-5303.