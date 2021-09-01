Coalition Raises Boston Harbor Issues Before Upcoming Election

Forty organizations from across Boston have formed a coalition to get the message of waterfront related issues to the forefront before the 2021 city primary election takes place.

The Coalition is attempting to educate candidates and the public on concerns relating to Boston’s Waterfront Harbor, it’s islands and rivers.

A survey of 635 likely voters conducted by The Mass Inc. Holding Group, on a host of relating topics, indicated 87% of those polled supported the creation of new open spaces for public use on the Waterfront.

“We look forward to working with the Coalition to ensure that Boston’s historic North End/Waterfront continues to be an open space and welcoming destination for everyone to enjoy,” said Cheryl Delgreco President of the North End/Waterfront Residence Association (NEWRA).

“Now is the time for our community to imagine and plan together an accessible, inclusive resilient Waterfront filled with Boston’s rich history and access to our most treasured resources,” she added.

The Coalition conducted a public meeting with Mayoral candidates to express concerns they have relating to Boston Harbor.