NEAD Scholarship Winners

The Board of Directors of North End Against Drugs is happy to report the following Michelina & Raymond Costa Scholarship winners:
• Robert H. Rines Memorial Scholarship – Ezio Salimbeni
• Knights of Columbus Ausonia Council #1513 Scholarship in Memory of Father Frederick Bailey – Hudson Walker
• Robert “Bobby” Aggripino Memorial Scholarship – Peter Shea
• Frances and John Conti Memorial Scholarship – Joseph Bova
• North End Athletic Association Scholarship – Cameron Esposito
• Donato Frattaroli’s “Taste of the North End” and NEAD Scholarship – Francis Shea
Due to the generosity of our donors, ALL remaining scholarship applicants who did not win a named scholarship above will receive a $100 gift card to Staples for their school supplies.