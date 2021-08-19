NEAD Scholarship Winners

The Board of Directors of North End Against Drugs is happy to report the following Michelina & Raymond Costa Scholarship winners:

• Robert H. Rines Memorial Scholarship – Ezio Salimbeni

• Knights of Columbus Ausonia Council #1513 Scholarship in Memory of Father Frederick Bailey – Hudson Walker

• Robert “Bobby” Aggripino Memorial Scholarship – Peter Shea

• Frances and John Conti Memorial Scholarship – Joseph Bova

• North End Athletic Association Scholarship – Cameron Esposito

• Donato Frattaroli’s “Taste of the North End” and NEAD Scholarship – Francis Shea

Due to the generosity of our donors, ALL remaining scholarship applicants who did not win a named scholarship above will receive a $100 gift card to Staples for their school supplies.