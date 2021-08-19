Entertaining Jazz Series

Jazz in the Park was a highly entertaining musical performance series for many North End/Waterfront residents and visitors to The Greenway.

The outdoor production coordinated by North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) in conjunction with The Greenway Conservancy featured several top-notch performances.

FOCCP forms Water Bucket Brigade

When the Boston Parks and Recreation Department turned off the irrigation and water supply adjacent to the Rose and Crescent Gardens in Columbus Park, Friends of the Park Horticultural Committee formed a “Water Bucket Brigade” to ensure the gardens were properly watered each morning.

Co-Chairs Robyn Reed and Terese O’Connell jumped into action and began filling up buckets of water at Joe’s Waterfront and taking them to the gardens making it possible for them to blossom.

Reportedly, there was an underground leak which would take some time to fix. Enter the “Water Bucket Brigade”.

Until the problem is resolved the Water Bucket Brigade will continue to take the necessary action to keep the garden’s beautiful and healthy.

North End Senior Club Active

Many North End senior citizens gather at the BYFC Nazzaro Community Center to socialize, play Bingo, cards and on occasion enjoy a lunch sponsored by local businesses and other community organizations.

They also enjoy music, arts and crafts and many other activities and events when possible.

Calling themselves, “The North End Senior Club” they could use Bingo prizes, art supplies and maybe a free lunch every now and then.

Call President Deb DeCristoforo at 617-635-5166 if you are interested in helping local seniors.

Heritage Park Photos Wanted

Photos taken on Armenian Heritage Park on the Rose Kennedy Greenway are needed for a display in the Park’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter starting on September 24.

Pictures taken between June 8 through September 19, 2021 can be forwarded to [email protected] by September 21.

Only two photos per person.

FOCCP Membership Drive

During this special 20th anniversary year, Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) is looking ahead to the vibrancy and safety of the park by increasing the number of new members by 15% and has created a “Refer a Friend Membership Challenge”.

Send name of referrals to [email protected] and if they join, your name will be placed in a raffle to win a prize.

Fifty Plus Programs on The Greenway

Fifty plus new programs will be held throughout the Rose Kennedy Greenway through the summer and beyond.

Supported by The Greenway Business Improvement District (BID), a Rediscover The Greenway Programmatic will take place with all kinds of outdoor events for residents, workers and visitors that venture into the park.

“We look forward to bringing a diverse new series of performers and live music throughout the park to create a joyful gathering space for visitors, residents and returning office workers,” Conservancy Executive Director Chris Cook said.

“These exciting outdoor programs and additional amenities supported by BID enhancements funding are a demonstration of our collective dedication to fostering an attractive and vibrant experience for workers, residents and visitors alike,” said Rick DiMino, Executive Director of BID and CEO of A Better City.

A full schedule of events and activities are available online at rosekennedygreenway.org.