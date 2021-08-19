Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus New NEAD Corporate Sponsor

Ausonia Council #1513, Knights of Columbus has once again stepped up to support another North End non-profit agency, North End Against Drugs (NEAD).

“Over 30 years ago, Joe Sgarano and John Fiumara, Knights of Columbus Offices helped former NEAD,” noted John Romano former President of NEAD and Grand Knight of K of C.

As part of NEAD’s Neighborhood Block Party held at Paul Revere Mall (Prado), NEPAD President John Pregmon unveiled a newly created banner and announced “K of C would be NEAD’s lead financial sponsor for the foreseeable future.”

K of C Financial Secretary John Fiumara said, “We are extremely proud to become NEAD’s main sponsor starting today and going into the future.”

Ausonia Council has always sponsored various events and activities associated with NEAD including most recently a scholarship in memory of longtime K of C Chaplain Father Frederick Bailey.

“We look forward to a long fulfilling partnership with our friends from Ausonia Council,” Pregmon said. “We are most grateful for their generosity donation of $5000 for our programs interventions for youth and families of the North End,” Pregmon said.

Boston Edison, EVERSOURCE, Boston Edison and NSTAR were previous corporate sponsors.