Opening Reception for Photo Banner Postponed to July 25, Due to Rain Forecast

The Boston Camera Club has postponed its Opening Reception for its outdoor photography exhibition, The Focused Eye: Our Unique Views, to Sunday, July 25th, 1-3pm due to the rain forecast on the originally scheduled date of July 18th.

The opening reception will be held at the exhibition site on Fan Pier in Boston’s Seaport District (intersection of Northern Ave. & Marina Park Dr.). Participating photographers and community partners who contributed creative content will be on-hand to celebrate the expansive visual experience featuring 88 large-scale images printed on a 250-ft long banner.

Reception attendees who are not current Boston Camera Club members will be able to enter their name into a drawing to win a free one-year membership to the Boston Camera Club (a $70 value)! Light refreshments will also be served.

In the meantime, we invite you to read this feature article just published by The Boston Globe, “Boston Camera Club unspools its art along Fan Pier.”

“When people couldn’t connect in-person, Boston Camera Club looked for new ways for photographers to click. The nonprofit’s first outdoor exhibit, “The Focused Eye: Our Unique

Views,” spreads 88 member photographs over a ribbon-like display along Fan Pier in the Seaport District.” Continue reading at The Boston Globe website.

“We continue to be thrilled with the response to the photo banner exhibition,” said Boston Camera Club President Tom Hill. “The banner project is the largest exhibition by the BCC and we are excited to bring it to life while building connections with other artists throughout the greater-Boston community.”

The Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN) “Around Town” TV show released a 30-minute documentary of The Focused Eye: Our Unique Views, the Boston Camera Club’s outdoor photography exhibition. Filmed on location at the Public Green on Fan Pier in Boston’s Seaport District, the program brought together the voices of the participating photographers and the community partners that created their own art in response to the images. The show features exclusive interviews and a fascinating presentation by curator Emily Belz who sequenced the photographs for the banner exhibition. The documentary is available online and is currently being aired on BNN. [Click here to view the BNN schedule and to view the “Around Town” TV Documentary online.].

“Fabulous! Gorgeous pictures … art meets art, artist meets artist … a wonderful collaboration,” is how GBH Arts Editor Jared Bowen described the “giant span of photography” on the Morning Edition radio show. The exhibition encompasses an entire city block at Northern Avenue and Marina Park Drive in the Seaport. “I felt like I was in a museum, but outdoors,” said Bowen.

The exhibition website, www.BostonCameraClub.photos, features artist statements and creative contributions by community groups from across the greater Boston area in response to the photographs. Partnering organizations include Actors’ Shakespeare Project; Boston Latin Academy Photography Club; Boston Latin Academy 7th Grade English Language Arts class;

Mission Hill Women’s Writing Group; Never Too Late to be a Poet; Rehearsal for Life; and Zumix. Participants from these organizations contributed poems, prose, audio, video, and artwork in response to the exhibition’s photographs.

The Focused Eye: Our Unique Views is generously funded by Tufts Medical Center, Blue Hour Photo Ventures, and two anonymous gifts. The Boston Camera Club is especially thankful to the owners of Fan Pier for welcoming the photo exhibition to the Public Green.

The banner is open to the public at Fan Pier located at the intersection of Northern Ave. & Marina Park Dr. in Boston’s Seaport District through November 2021. Viewers are encouraged to share their reactions on social media using the hashtag #BCCPHOTOBANNER.

Founded in 1881, the Boston Camera Club is dedicated to the advancement of photography as an art and a science. The club currently has over 150 members, ranging in experience from novice to professional, from all over the greater Boston metropolitan area. Meetings are held weekly and include photo competitions, critiques, educational lectures, and studio portrait sessions. Additionally, the club sponsors exhibitions, field trips to local points of interest, and special events and workshops led by well-known photographers. For more information on club activities and membership, visit www.bostoncameraclub.org or connect with the BCC on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.