North End Italian Feasts and Processions Guide 2021

A list of the remaining North End Italian Feasts and Processions for Summer 2021.

July 25 – St. Joseph Procession

1:00 pm Procession only – Starts at St. Joseph Society Club, Hanover Street

July 29, 30, 31 & August 1 – St. Agrippina di Mineo Feast

(First weekend in August)

Feast opens at 7:00 pm on Thursday; 12pm-11pm Fri., Sat. & Sun.

Hanover & Battery Streets (12:00pm Sunday Procession)

August 6, 7 & 8 – Madonna Della Cava Feast

Feast opens at 7:00 pm on Friday; 12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun.

Hanover & Battery Streets (1:00pm Sunday Procession)

August 12, 13, 14 & 15 – ‘Fisherman’s Feast’ of the Madonna Del Soccorso di Sciacca

The Fisherman’s Feast is an annual event that began in Boston in 1911 and is based on a tradition that goes back to the 16th century in Sciacca Sicily.

Thursday, 6pm, Blessing of the Fishing Waters to Christopher Columbus Park

Feast opens at 6:00 pm on Friday; 12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun. Fleet, Lewis & North Streets

Sunday 1:00 pm Grand Procession starts; 8:00 pm Flight of the Angel

August 22 – Centennial Feast for Santa Lucia

Mass at 12 noon with Cardinal O’Malley at St. Leonard Church

2:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies & Procession starts at Endicott & Thacher Streets (Feast on Endicott St.)

August 26 – St. Lucy’s Feast

Thacher & Endicott Streets

7:00 pm Thursday Night Procession (5pm Music by Vinyl Groove)

August 27, 28, 29 – Saint Anthony’s Feast

Named the “Feast of all Feasts” by National Geographic Magazine, this authentic Italian street festival has it all for people of every age: parades, strolling singers, live entertainment, contests and religious services are held daily. (Last weekend in August)

Endicott, Thacher & N. Margin Streets

Feast opens at 7:00 pm on Friday; 12pm-11pm Sat. & Sun.

Sunday: 12:00 pm Grand Procession starts

September 12 – Santa Rosalia di Palermo

1:00 pm – Procession only – North Square

September 19 — Santa Maria Di Anzano Procession

1:00 pm – Procession only – Starts at St. Leonard Church, Hanover & Prince Streets