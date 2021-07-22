NEWRA Opposes Vertical Addition

A request by 51 North Margin Street Realty Trust to construct a four-story vertical edition (over 55 feet) on top of the defunct Dog Father business was opposed 17 to 1 by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at their July 8 monthly meeting.

The development requires a change of occupancy to a multi-family residential building to construct a six-story, four unit dwelling with five-stories of residential use over one level of parking/lobby area with four parking spaces.

The next NEWRA meeting is Thursday, August 12 at 7 PM.

NEAD Free Boat Cruise

As part of North End Against Drugs Family Fun Festival the annual Emily Pugliano/Bobby DeCristoforo family boat cruise will be held for North End residents hosted by Boston Harbor City Cruises, once again free.

NEAD sponsors will provide light refreshments for passengers to enjoy. Beverages will be available to purchase.

Boarding will be at 6:45 PM, attendees must be at the dock by 6:30 PM for the Monday, August 2 cruise.

Space is limited. Email [email protected] to reserve a spot on the cruise. Names and addresses of those attending must be provided.

NEWNC Meeting/No Agenda Items

There were no voting agenda items on the last North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) agenda.

Besides reports by the president and committee chairs, North End Feast Committee updated NEWNC on this year’s festivals and an update on Harbor fest resiliency issues were presented.

North End Library activities

Now that the North End Library has opened, Friends of the Library are active again starting creative and educational programs.

As the Friends September meeting and election of officers will take place for the coming fiscal year. Current President Chris Sabbey will announce her resignation at the September meeting.

The Friends welcome new members who care to support the local branch.

Johnny Paolo Bocce Tourney

As part of the North End Against Drugs (NEAD) Family Fun Festival the annual Johnny Paolo Bocce Tournament will be held at the new courts on Commercial Street starting at 12 PM.

Pre-registration ($5) is available by contacting Linda Lopriore at [email protected] Registration is available at the courts no later than 11:30 AM.

Two person teams will compete. Food, water, ice cream and old-time music. Trophies will be awarded for First, Second and Third place winners once they have been determined.

NEMPAC Jazz in the Park Series

North End Music and Performing Arts Center’s Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series returns to the Rose Kennedy Greenway within all women Grammy-nominated lineup, with a new and unique artist performing each Tuesday evening.

The event is free and open to the public and runs from 6:30 PM to 8 PM and will feature the harmony of Sissy Castrogiovanni, the Fabiola Mendez Trio, Debo Ray and Niu Raza.

These powerhouse female artists will bring back live music to The Greenway.

NEMPAC is thrilled to be presenting a concert series that uplifts the voices of female artists.

Schedule: Tuesday, July 27-Fabiola Mendez Trio, led by Mendez; Tuesday, August 3-Debo Ray; Tuesday, August 10-Niu Raza.

NEWRA Updated Park Flooding

Senior Resilience and Waterfront Planner for the Boston Planning and Development, Joe Christo recently updated the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) on how the city plans to protect the park during potential environmental changes that will protect the park from being flooded for the third time.

FOCCP Membership Campaign

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) membership drive is designed for the entire community.

FOCCP’s Refer a Friend program benefits the community organization, existing members and local businesses.

Members who refer a friend receive a chance to win one of four $50 gift cards purchased by FOCCP from local businesses.

Year to date, FOCCP has gained 13 members. In addition, FOCCP’s new Small Business membership offer enhances promotional opportunities.

Boston Camera Club Exhibition in Seaport

The Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN) “Around Town” TV show has released a 30-minute documentary of The Focus Eve: Our Unique Views of the Boston Camera Clubs outdoor photography exhibition.

Filmed on location at the Public Green on Fan Pier in Boston’s Seaport District, the program brought together the voices of the participating photographers and the community partners that created their own art in response to the images.

An opening reception will be held on Sunday, July 18 from 1-3 PM at the exhibition site on Fan Pier in the Boston Seaport District near Northern Avenue and Marina Park Drive. Rain date is Sunday, July 25 from 1-3 PM.